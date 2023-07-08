2 suspects arrested in deadly shooting on I-70

Cesar Ramirez-Rivera, 21, and Nelson Miranda-Rivas, 25, face charges in the shooting death of 32-year-old Kyle Van Loozenoord.

DENVER — Denver police have arrested two suspects in the deadly shooting of a motorcyclist on Interstate 70.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a release Saturday that they had arrested Cesar Ramirez-Rivera, 21, and Nelson Miranda-Rivas, 25, in the July 4 shooting that killed 32-year-old Kyle Van Loozenoord.

Both are being held for investigation of first-degree murder. Police said they're still investigating what led to the shooting.

The booking photos of the suspects and their arrest affidavits have not been released.

DPD initially said Tuesday that they were investigating a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Colorado Boulevard that was reported around 12:20 a.m.

Several hours later, police said the incident was being investigated as a shooting and that they were working to develop information about a suspect. In an update later Tuesday morning, DPD said the victim had died from his injuries.

