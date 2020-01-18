AURORA, Colo. — A man was shot and wounded after entering an apartment in Aurora early Saturday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to 2155 S. Rifle Way at the Courtyards at Buckley on a report of a possible shooting. The complex near South Buckley Road and East Iliff Avenue is same complex where five people were injured in a shooting Jan. 12.

When officers arrived at the complex Saturday morning, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital, APD said.

Investigators determined that the resident woke up to find strangers in his apartment.

There was a struggle between the resident and the strangers, and during that struggle, the resident shot one of the intruders, a spokesperson for APD said.

It was unclear how many intruders entered the apartment. No one else was in custody, according to APD.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Agent Hubert at 303-739-6090.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. That tip line is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

