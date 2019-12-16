DENVER — Denver Police are investigating an officer-involved crash after a woman was run over in an alley near a parking garage in Denver early Monday morning.

According to police, an officer was pulling out from a parking garage at the 800 block between Grant and Logan streets.

A passerby was flagging the officer down, and he did not see another pedestrian, who was either kneeling or sitting at the garage's exit, police said. The officer ran over the second pedestrian, trapping the adult woman under the car.

The woman, who police said did not suffer serious injuries, was freed and transported to the hospital.

Police said the officer is not facing any criminal charges. An internal review is being conducted to determine if any disciplinary action will be taken.

Police said the officer's name will not be released at this time.

