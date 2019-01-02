BOULDER, Colo. — An investigation into reports that multiple women at the University of Colorado were drugged at parties near University Hill last fall has been closed, according to the Boulder Police Department.

The investigation was closed, in part, due to the fact that the blood samples taken from three of the women were put in a “nonstandard sample tube,” that interfered with the testing equipment, Boulder police said.

That made it so investigators were unable to accurately test for the presence of drugs in the women’s systems.

Six female CU students total came forward to tell Boulder police that they were drugged at parties near campus the night of Oct. 17. Three of those women were hospitalized and had their blood drawn and sent to Chematox in Boulder for testing, Boulder police said.

By the time the error was realized, it was too late to draw another sample, police said. That, along with lack of leads in the case, prompted police to close the investigation.

