According to reports, the shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at Allen Premium Outlets located in Allen, Texas.

ALLEN, Texas — Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a deadly shooting at an Allen outlet mall Saturday afternoon.

The Collin County sheriff told WFAA that there are multiple victims, including children. The sheriff also confirmed the shooter is dead at the scene.

During a brief news conference, the Collin County fire chief said at least nine people were transported to area hospitals.

Medical City Healthcare told WFAA that they are treating eight victims ranging from 5 to 61 years old.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the first responders, victims, their loved ones, and the North Texas community during this tragic event," the facility said.

According to reports, the shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at Allen Premium Outlets located at 820 W. Stacy Road.

Witnesses told WFAA they saw the shooter near the location of the Fatburger restaurant in the mall complex.

Additionally, they described the shooter as dressed in all black.

The Allen Police Department confirmed that an off-duty officer was at the mall and heard the gunshots and ran to them. The department said that officer “neutralized” the shooter. There is no longer an active threat.

The city of Allen issued a public safety alert warning residents to stay away from the area. The city a reunification point has been created on Chelsea Boulevard.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement following the shooting, saying in part, "Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy."

Abbott said he's in contact with city of Allen Mayor Ken Fulk, DPS Director Steven C. McCraw, North Texas law enforcement and city officials "to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers and investigative resources."

U.S. Rep. Keith Self for Texas's 3rd congressional district, which includes Collin County, also issued a statement on his social pages.

In a tweet, Self said, "We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene."

Self added that Allen PD has "full control of the scene."

We are devestated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene.



This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A… — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) May 6, 2023