FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Investigators arrived at a landfill south of Colorado Springs Tuesday morning to start their search for the remains of a missing Woodland Park mother.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen Thanksgiving Day. Patrick Frazee, who police initially described as Berreth’s fiancé and who shares a child with Berreth, is facing charges for killing her and burning her body.

Kelsey Berreth has been missing since Thanksgiving and her disappearance has since generated national attention.

Courtesy Woodland Park Police Department

Tuesday morning, investigators arrived at the Midway Landfill in Fountain, Colorado. They were expected to start their search around 8 a.m. It's not clear if they've started yet, but 9NEWS reporter Jennifer Meckles is there and said crews have arrived at the landfill.

Patrick Frazee

Woodland Park Police

During a hearing for Frazee earlier this month, investigators revealed why they believe Berreth’s body might be in a landfill. According to Krystal Lee Kenney, who was in a relationship with Frazee and allegedly helped clean up the crime scene, Frazee planned to dispose of Berreth’s remains in a river or a dump.

RELATED: How a successful landfill search helped lead to a conviction in one of Colorado's most high-profile murders

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED: Law enforcement to search landfill for Kelsey Berreth’s remains

RELATED: Kelsey Berreth case: A timeline of events

Based on information they developed throughout the case, Woodland Park Police said they are now focused on recovering Berreth’s remains and any additional evidence at the landfill. WPPD said it received assistance from NecroSearch International to narrow the search area within the larger landfill site.

“It’s a slow methodical search. We don’t want to miss anything,” said WPPD Commander Chris Adams. “I think we owe it to Kelsey and her family to be as thorough as we can and find every piece that we can.”

Investigators believe Kelsey Berreth was killed inside of her Woodland Park home.

Sky9

WPPD said the entire “search cell” includes 686,805 cubic yards of trash – but investigators will focus on a primary target area that is much smaller. That site is 135’ by 32’ by 9’ (deep), or, 4,320 cubic yards of trash.

Adams said trash will be removed from the primary target area, then lined up and picked through piece by piece. WPPD said the search could take 35 days or longer. The search team will include local and state law enforcement agencies.

“We’re going to be looking for any human remains, any bones, anything to help us bring Kelsey home,” he said.

Investigators also revealed during Frazee’s hearing that he allegedly burned other items with Berreth’s remains, according to information they received from Kenney. She told police Frazee also burned a baseball bat he used to beat Berreth to death, as well as items from her purse and trash bags full of bloody items from Berreth’s apartment.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Kelsey Berreth case