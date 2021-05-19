DPD officer resigns after his gun was used in shooting of Isabella Thallas

Isabella Thallas was shot and killed while she was walking with her boyfriend and his dog on June 10.

DENVER — A former Denver police officer whose gun was used in the fatal shooting of a young woman this summer has resigned.

Sgt. Daniel Politica resigned from the Denver Police Department (DPD) effective March 13, according to a spokesperson for the department.

9Wants to Know confirmed earlier this year that an AK-47-style rifle belonging to Politica somehow ended up in the hands of the suspect accused of shooting and killing Isabella Thallas while she was walking with her boyfriend and his dog on June 10.

Her 21st birthday was two days before. Thallas' boyfriend, Darian Simon, was also shot and is recovering from his injuries.

According to court documents, suspect Michael Close, 36, fired the shots from his apartment window because he was angry the couple allowed their dog to defecate in an alley behind his unit.

A spokesperson for DPD said Close, a friend of Politica, took the rifle from his home without the officer’s knowledge or permission. Upon learning his rifle was missing and that it may have been used in this homicide, DPD said Politica notified investigators that the rifle belonged to him.

The rifle was not issued to the officer by DPD and the department said AK-47s are not authorized for on-duty use.

Close was arrested in Park County. Police said they found an AR-15 and a handgun in the passenger-side floorboard of the Mercedes SUV he was driving at the time, as well as a gun belt and firearm magazines. DPD clarified the AR-15 noted in the arrest affidavit was actually Politica’s AK-47.

DPD said it was determined Politica did not violate any department policies when his gun was stolen. The department does have a policy on firearms storage, but it only covers firearms that are authorized for on-duty use.

Close is facing 22 charges including first-degree murder and several counts of possessing a prohibited large-capacity gun magazine.

According to court records, Close does not have a prior criminal history in Colorado.

This story draws on previous reporting by Jeremy Jojola and Allison Levine.