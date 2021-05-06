'His kids deserve to know what happened': Reward increased in 5-year-old Littleton homicide

On March 18, 2016, Littleton Police responded to gunshots on South Park Lane and found Jaime Albert Villarreal, Jr. dead. The father of two was 23-years-old.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for any information that will lead to an arrest in the killing of a father of two.

On March 18, 2016, Littleton Police (LPD) responded to gunshots on South Park Lane and found Jaime Albert Villarreal, Jr. dead. The father of two was 23-years-old.

“He was my other half. We did everything together,” his fiancé Natasha Espinoza told 9NEWS. “They didn't just shoot somebody, they killed somebody, they killed a father.”

Villarreal was one of two men who were shot in the parking lot of an office building while they were on their way from Brighton to provide snow removal service in Littleton, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said Villarreal's truck, a Ford pickup with a snowplow attached, was stolen and later found abandoned and burned about a mile away near South Broadway and West Jamison Avenue.

The other victim, Villarreal's coworker, was shot in the leg and survived, Crime Stoppers said.

LPD released a sketch of one of the suspects along with a video from a security camera that shows the plow truck driving up and down the street just before the shooting.

Crime Stoppers said in the video, two men believed to be connected to the shooting are seen walking down the same street.

Despite all the information, no arrests have been made in the 5-year-old case. Espinoza hopes that increase in reward will bring in more leads.

“I’m praying that soon we get the answers that we need,” she said. “He deserves justice and us as his family and more importantly his kids deserve to know what happened and to have this person responsible for what they did.”

Crime Stoppers said anyone with information about the case, no matter how little, is asked to call them at 720-913-7867. You can also submit a tip online at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

