Amid Jan. 6 hearings, two Colorado men remain in custody

As the Jan. 6 committee holds hearings before a national audience, more than 800 people have been criminally implicated. About a dozen have Colorado ties.

DENVER — Two Colorado men accused of attacking police during the Jan. 6 insurrection remain in custody as a congressional committee investigates what led an angry mob to break windows and breach the nation’s house of democracy.

As of Wednesday, 865 people have been arrested for their role in the insurrection. Twelve men and women who call Colorado home are among them, with the vast majority of their cases still pending in federal court.

Jeffrey Sabol of Jefferson County and Robert Gieswein of Woodland Park face the most serious charges for attacking police officers and have remained in jail since shortly after the insurrection.

Sabol, 52, is accused of pulling a Capitol officer down the stairs outside the building, which allowed the mob to surround him. This month, a judge denied another request by Sabol to be released from custody pending his trial, citing him as a potential flight risk.

Prosecutors allege Sabol attempted to flee to Switzerland in the days after Jan. 6.

Gieswein, who is now 25, has also tried to convince a judge to release him from custody, but his requests have been denied on the basis he is “a danger to his community,” according to court documents.

Gieswein is seen in video and images showing up to the Capitol grounds dressed in camo and tactical gear while wielding a bat. Security video also shows Gieswein spraying a chemical toward police as he made his way through the Capitol grounds.

Among the Colorado dozen, only one man has been sentenced so far. Glenn Wes Lee Croy of Colorado Springs was ordered in November to a halfway house for two weeks and probation for a period of three years.

