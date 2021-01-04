x
New digital reconstruction images releases of Jane Doe found dead in 1999

The unidentified woman was found dead near Walsenburg and investigators believe foul play was involved.

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — More than two decades after skeletal remains were found near Walsenburg, investigators are hopeful that new digital reconstruction images will help them identify the woman.

The remains of Jane Doe were found about 3.5 miles west of Interstate 25 on Red Rocks Road in unincorporated Huerfano County on Aug. 10, 1999. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not say how she died but said it's believed foul play was involved.

A forensic artist recently completed new digital reconstruction images of the woman in an effort to help identify the woman.

She is described as 5'8 to 5'10 inches tall, weighing approximately 130-145 lbs. She was estimated to be 30-45 years old at the time of her death. 

Credit: CBI
Two digital recreations of an unidentified woman found dead in 1999 near Walsenburg.

Her race is undetermined, however, investigators believe she may be white, part American Indian or Hispanic. She had shoulder-length dark brown to black hair that may have been styled in dreadlocks.  

The woman’s remains were found with clothing that included red, men's long underwear with a Winston cigarette logo, red crop top t-shirt, blue jeans, red crew socks and dark brown leather strap sandals. 

Jane Doe had extensive dental work, and her teeth would have been a predominant facial feature.

Credit: CBI
A close look a the unidentified woman's teeth, which investigators said were a dominant feature.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman or the circumstances surrounding her death should contact the CBI at 719-647-5990.

