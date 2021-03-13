Missing Denver woman’s remains believed to be found in Adams County, man arrested

Jasmin Cigarroa was reported missing on March 10. Jonathan Mijangos has been arrested for his alleged role in her death.

DENVER — A man has been arrested after police said they believe they’ve found the remains of a missing Denver woman in rural Adams County.

Jasmin Cigarroa, 24, was reported missing on Wednesday, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD), and had not been heard from since the day before.

DPD said investigators obtained information that led them to search a rural area in Adams County near East 26th Avenue and Powhaton Road. The search began Thursday, and remains believed to belong to Cigarroa were found on Friday, DPD said.

This led to the arrest of 23-year-old Jonathan Mijangos. He is under investigation for first-degree murder, according to DPD.

According to officers, domestic violence played a role in the crime and there is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the public.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examine will definitively determine if the body found was Cigarroa’s and how she died.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

