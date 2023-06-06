1 of 3 suspects pleads guilty in killing of teen girl

Shiloh Fresquez was accused of repeatedly lying to investigators about what she knew about the death of 17-year-old Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez.

DENVER — A woman who was accused of repeatedly lying to investigators about what she knew about the killing of a 17-year-old girl pleaded guilty Monday.

Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26, 2022 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.

On Monday, Shiloh Fresquez pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to influence a public servant and was immediately sentenced to five years of community corrections.

In January of this year, Denver Police announced that Fresquez and two others, who were already in custody on unrelated charges, were connected to Hernandez's death.

Robert Adam Solano, 34, was already in custody on unrelated charges when a warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder.

A warrant was also issued for Joseph Thomas Chavez, 26, who was in custody on unrelated charges, on suspicion of accessory to a crime of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Fresquez, 21, was arrested Jan. 3. The Denver District Attorney's Office had charged her with accessory to a crime of first-degree murder and attempt to influence a public servant.

According to an arrest affidavit from DPD, surveillance cameras in the area where Rivas-Hernandez was found captured a black pickup truck around 2:40 a.m. speeding through the alley. Investigators determined the truck, a Honda Ridgeline, was reported stolen in Aurora.

According to court documents, police got a tip that Fresquez knew who was responsible for killing Hernandez. They contacted her several times during the investigation and later determined that she had given false information to investigators, including claims she didn't know the driver and front passenger in the pickup, according to the affidavit.

Police eventually located the vehicle and found blood in it belonging to the victim and fingerprints which matched to Chavez.

Chavez is next due in court on July 3. Solano is due in court on June 23.