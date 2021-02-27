Jeffco Sheriff's Office urges residents to lock cars after more than 40 break-ins in a week

Authorities said they don't think all the vehicle break-ins are connected.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Authorities are encouraging residents to lock their vehicles and keep valuables inside after a recent string of vehicle burglaries in Jefferson County.



The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received 46 reports of vehicle break-ins between Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 that resulted in seven guns being stolen from five unlocked vehicles.

"Do not leave anything in your car and lock your door," said Mike Taplin, a public information officer for the sheriff's office.

