Man arrested on suspicion of child sexual assault in JeffCo

The 75-year-old man faces two counts of sex assault on a child, JCSO said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — A 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child sexual assault on Wednesday, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said.

JCSO said deputies responded to West Meadows Park to investigate a report of man who inappropriately touched two juveniles.

The suspect, identified as 75-year-old Terry Joe Thompson, was prevented from leaving by parents who were in the area until deputies arrived, according to JCSO.

Thompson was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center, and a cash/surety bond was set for $40,000, according to the detention center's website.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect's potential involvement in any other criminal incidents is asked to call JCSO at 303-271-5612 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.