Jeffco deputies looking for suspects who 'briefly disrupted public safety communications'

Video shows six suspects who broke into the Elk Creek Fire Station #3 in Conifer, which houses emergency communication equipment.

CONIFER, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is looking for six criminal trespassing suspects who broke into the Elk Creek Fire Station #3 in Conifer.

According to JCSO, the suspects entered a fenced-off structure at the fire station on Sunday, Aug. 8 at about 3 a.m. The station houses emergency communication equipment that is used to alert residents in the area.

Jenny Fulton with JCSO said the suspects briefly caused a disruption to public safety communications.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call JCSO at 303-271-5873 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

JCSO is on the hunt for 6 suspects who on 8/8/21 around 3 AM entered a fenced-off structure at Elk Creek Fire Station #3 in Conifer that houses emergency communication equipment used to alert residents. Call us at 303-271-5873, or @CrimeStoppersCO 720-913-STOP (7867); C# 21-15992 pic.twitter.com/026Aa6HFz7 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 9, 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.