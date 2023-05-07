Jeffco deputies looking for suspects in bar shooting

The Sheriff's Office said at least one person was shot in the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Police are looking for possible suspects accused of firing multiple shots outside a bar in Arvada Saturday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a bar called Pour Decisions located at 6050 W. 55th Place for reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, witnesses told them that a fight started inside the bar and moved outside. Witnesses said after that more than 20 gunshots were heard among the crowd gathered outside.

JCSO said one person was shot in the incident and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the Sheriff's Office believe that there may be additional victims.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and working to identify the suspects involved as well as additional victims.

Deputies are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who was at the bar on Saturday night to call the tip-line at 303-271-5612 or email jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.