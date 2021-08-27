Dog found injured after report of screaming and yelping at JeffCo home

The dog is being treated at Foothills Animal Shelter.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A man was issued a summons for animal cruelty after deputies responded to a Jefferson County home for a report of screaming and a dog yelping, according to the sheriff's office.

They responded around noon on Thursday to a home in the 9600 of West Chatfield Avenue for reports of screaming and a dog yelping coming from a residence.

Deputies arrived at the home and determined that the dog had been injured. The owner – Kristian Ziliox was issued a summons for cruelty to animals, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

Ziliox was arrested on active out-of-state warrants.

Animal control responded and took the dog to Foothills Animal Shelter.

The Foothills Animal Shelter said the dog is currently being treated for injuries by shelter veterinarians and is in stable condition.

