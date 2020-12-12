Woman arrested for arson, attempted homicide after basement catches fire

One man was injured in the fire and brought to the hospital.

JEFFERSON, Colorado — A woman was taken into custody for attempted homicide and arson after a house in Jefferson County caught on fire Friday, a tweet from the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened on the 7100 block of S. Depew St.

When crews arrived at the home, they found the basement was on fire, the South Metro Fire Department said.

A man was brought to the hospital, according to South Metro. It's not clear how badly he was hurt.

Firefighters also found a cat and dog in the house fire, South Metro said.

They said personnel gave the cat oxygen and reunited both it and the dog with their owner.

On December 11, 2020, deputies responded to the 7100 block of S Depew St for a residence on fire. This will be investigated as an attempt homicide and arson. One adult male was transported to a hospital for injuries and one adult female suspect has been taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/gP4I7lgM4H — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 12, 2020

