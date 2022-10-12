Shelter-in-place issued after fatal shooting in Jeffco

The Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter and issued a shelter-in-place for residents between Harlan Street and Sheridan Boulevard, and Hampden and LeHigh Avenue.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place in a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S. 285 after a victim was found shot and killed in a vehicle.

Two suspects were last seen running south from the scene of the shooting Wednesday morning in the 3600 block of South Depew Street, the Sheriff's Office said.

The shelter-in-place was issued for residents who live between South Harlan Street and South Sheridan Boulevard, and U.S. 285 to LeHigh Avenue. Residents were asked to remain indoors, lock their windows and doors and report any suspicious people to 911.

The suspects in the homicide were described as two Hispanic males, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot7, tall and thin in their late teens to early 20s. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and the other was wearing a red and green short-sleeve shirt and tan shorts.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

