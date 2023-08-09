Jeffco man shot by roommate, police say

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office said they arrested 36-year-old Ryan Moore for attempted murder, among other charges after he's suspected of shooting his roommate.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrived at an apartment located in the 7300 block of South Alkire Street Tuesday night in response to a 911 call— the caller, one of the residents, claimed he had been shot multiple times inside his apartment, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Deputies found the man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his apartment and provided first aid, JCSO said. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is in "critical but stable condition," added the sheriff's office.

JCSO said the suspect is also the victim's roommate – 36-year-old Ryan Moore shared the apartment with the victim, the sheriff's office said.

Moore is currently being held in custody on the following charges:

1 count of attempted first-degree murder, after deliberation

2 counts of attempted first-degree murder, extreme indifference

1 count of tampering with evidence

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

The sheriff's office said additional charges are possible.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.





More articles about crime:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.