2 more vehicles damaged by thrown rocks, Sheriff's Office says

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said two more people reported thrown rocks shattering their windshields.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said two more people have come forward to report rocks being thrown at their vehicles. This comes after a thrown rock hit and killed 20-year-old Alexa Bartell while she was driving home from work late Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Office said neither driver was injured and that the rocks caused damage to the vehicles' windshields.

That brings the total number of instances of rocks being thrown at vehicles to seven, JCSO said. No arrests have been made, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said they have received nearly 300 tips since Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office said the new rock-throwing instances happened the same night that Bartell was killed. The vehicles were driving south on Colorado 93 between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m. when they were struck.

"We know that these rocks are 4 to 6 inches, 3 to 5 pounds, so they're large, like landscaping rocks that were essentially used as a deadly weapon in this investigation," said Jacki Kelley, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

JCSO released a timeline of rock-throwing reports from Wednesday night and early Thursday morning:

10:04 p.m.: Westminster, 100th Avenue and Simms Street – rock through a windshield, driver not injured

10:36 p.m.: Boulder County, McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) – rock through a windshield, minor injuries to the driver

10:37 p.m.: Boulder County, McCaslin Boulevard and South Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) – rock hit a Toyota 4-Runner, body damage to a vehicle, driver not injured

10:45 p.m.: Jefferson County, 10600 block of Indiana Street – rock through a windshield of yellow Chevy Spark, homicide

12:24 a.m. Thursday: Arvada, Colorado 93 at Colorado 72 – rock through a windshield, minor injuries to the driver

The Sheriff's Office asked on Friday for Tesla owners to check their systems for any footage that could potentially provide clues about the crime spree. They're asking Tesla owners specifically because those vehicles constantly records activity while driving. As of Monday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said they had not received any videos.

In Bartell's homicide case, there's a reward of up to $17,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. The reward is coming from two sources: Bartell's mother's employer has put forward $15,000, and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000.

Anyone who witnessed anything related to the suspect's vehicle or the suspects who may have been inside should call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612.

