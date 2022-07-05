Man in custody for attempted murder of his girlfriend, says sheriff

Yosmy Lorenz Martinez, 46, was tracked down in New Mexico and faces first-degree murder after stabbing a woman multiple times, says Jeffco Sheriff.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after being tracked down in New Mexico for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend on Sunday evening.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez is suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times near a walking trail off Waterton Road by the Denver Audubon Nature Center.

Witnesses said a woman walked up from the trail into a parking lot around 8 p.m. on Sunday, covered in blood and dirt, asking for help. As the victim was treated by emergency crews, she described to deputies what happened.

When the woman left her job in Denver at 7 p.m., she said her ex-boyfriend, Martinez, confronted her and told her to get into his car and drove her to the trail.

After walking for a few minutes, the victim said Martinez pulled out a knife and stabbed her multiple times. Deputies said she is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JCSO said the suspect fled the stabbing scene, but investigators were able to track down the suspect in New Mexico, and with help from local law enforcement took him into custody.

Martinez faces charges of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held in a detention facility in Colfax County, NM awaiting extradition back to Jefferson County.

