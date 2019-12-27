JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A man is now facing multiple charges after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said he was caught trying and failing to break into vehicles in the southern part of the county three times.

“I really suck at this,” deputies said 36-year-old Todd Sheldon told them just before his most recent arrest, according to a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheldon now faces a litany of charges, including aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, according to the Jefferson County inmate log. He was booked into the jail on Monday and is slated to appear in court on New Year’s Day.

Deputies first encountered Sheldon last week when a homeowner told police there was a man trying to break into his car, according to the Facebook post. The suspect had escaped before police arrived.

“Don’t worry, we found him … just down the street … trying to break into another vehicle,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

When deputies approached Sheldon, they said he was actively trying to break into a truck. The Sheriff’s Office said he told them, “I can’t. I’m trying to steal this truck.”

He was then taken into custody, but released on bond a short time later.

This was what led to his most recent arrest, when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received another report of a man trying to break into a car. Once again, the Facebook post said it was Sheldon, who admitted he wasn’t a good would-be thief.

“We share this story in part because of its uniqueness, but also to remind folks to lock their cars and call us to report suspicious activity,” the Facebook post reads. “The suspect in this post is currently in our jail, and we’re hoping he takes advantage of the counseling and educational opportunities we offer to help him in his future endeavors.”

