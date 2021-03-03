2-year-old girl dies from fentanyl; parents sentenced to prison

Rashad Turner and Denisha Woodsking each pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The parents of a two-year-old girl were sentenced to prison after the girl died from an accidental drug overdose.

According to the 1st Judicial Distrct Attorney's Office (DA), Rashad Turner, Denisha Woodsking, their two-year-old daughter Jada'Marie Glenn-Turner, and two other young children were staying at the Crosslands Motel in Lakewood. On Feb. 24, 2020, Lakewood Police were called to their room for a report of a child not breathing. First responders arrived at the motel and pronounced Jada'Marie dead.

During a search of the room, police found a trash bag that had drugs such as Xanax, oxycontin, Suboxone, heroin and marijuana in it. Toxicology tests and an autopsy were performed on Jada'Marie. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office determined the little girl had ingested fentanyl that was present in the motel room. They ruled her cause of death as fentanyl intoxication.

Turner, 31, and Woodsking, 30, pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury on March 1.

“Jada’Marie was beautiful, smart, and she loved her family,” Woodsking said at her sentencing Tuesday. “All I can do now is grow and get the help I need so I can be a better mom.”

Woodsking also apologized to her children who were separated after Jada'Marie's death, according to the DA's office.

The DA's office said Judge Phillip McNulty addressed Woodsking directly, saying, “I’m sorry for the loss of Jada’Marie; even though you had a hand in it, I can’t imagine losing a child.”

The DA's office said Turner was sentenced to 20 years and Woodsking was sentenced to 16 years. Both parents had faced up to 22 years in prison.