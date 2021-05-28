Jefferson County deputies arrest man accused of stealing Humvee from National Guard Armory

He made his way through Golden, JCSO said, got onto C-470 and crashed on Highway 285 where he was taken into custody.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing a Humvee from the National Guard Armory at Camp George West in Golden Friday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), the man stole the Humvee at 7:30 p.m. and drove through a fence on his way out.

A deputy spotted him about five minutes after the call came in, JCSO said.

The man made his way through Golden, JCSO said, driving onto grassy areas at sheriff's headquarters and the district attorney's office before getting onto C-470 and then Highway 285.

The man led deputies on a pursuit that ended when he crashed into the median on Highway 285, according to JCSO. He was then taken to a hospital to be checked out before he was booked at the Jefferson County Jail, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

JCSO said they are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The suspect's name has not been released.

