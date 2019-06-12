JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Detention Facility has announced reductions in services next year amid budget cuts to the department, including closing one floor of the county jail.

The move will decrease the jail’s operational capacity by nearly 250 beds starting on Jan. 1, 2020, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

In addition, staffing levels at the detention center will be reduced by 51 positions department wide, with the largest impacts being in the detentions division.

JCSO said the reductions are required to operate within its 2020 budget, which is effectively reduced by $5.5 million due to directives and policy changes.

“We do not take these measures lightly," said Sheriff Jeff Shrader. "Our commitment is for Jefferson County to be a safe place for all people to live, learn, work, and play. While the budget requires a dramatic change in service, and knowing it will have a direct impact on our law enforcement partners and more importantly the communities we serve, the services we continue to provide will be done with exceptional quality.”

JCSO said a number of control measures will also be implemented at the jail whenever the housed inmate population exceeds the operational capacity by 2%.

The Jefferson County Detention Facility is located at 200 Jefferson County Pkwy. in Golden.

