Escaped inmate captured after 10 days on the run

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it apprehended Jeremy Buchanan, 42, on Monday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate who escaped from the Jefferson County jail 10 days ago was apprehended Monday near East 53rd Place and Quebec Street in Commerce City, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremy Buchanan, 42, was captured about 2:20 p.m. Monday from a trailer on the side of the road on East 53rd.

He had escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Facility on Sept. 30. He was working in the kitchen when he went into a supply room, left the building through a delivery door and escaped over a fence where deliveries are received, the sheriff's office said.

When Buchanan was originally arrested on June 2, he was bit by a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9. The sheriff's office said that the presence of an Adams County Sheriff's Office K-9 on Monday was part of why he agreed to peacefully surrender.

Buchanan will be returned to the Jefferson County jail and will face new charges of felony escape, misdemeanor escape and a Colorado Department of Corrections felony warrant for parole violation, the sheriff's office said.

He previously faced charges of motor vehicle theft, three counts of violation of a protection order, violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Commerce City/Brighton SWAT, Commerce City Police Department, Adams County Sheriff's Office, Safe Streets Task Force and the Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit.

