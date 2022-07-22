Inmate walks out of Jeffco jail, Lookout Alert sent to area

The suspect was uncuffed just after he was transported from the Douglas County jail and walked out, according to the sheriff's office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An 37-year-old inmate walked out of the Jefferson County Detention Center on Friday while he was in the process of being booked and was last seen boarding a light rail train, according to the sheriff's office.

A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) spokesperson said this is the first time something like this has happened there.

Richard Trevithick was in custody on suspicion of failure to appear and two traffic-related offenses – driving under revocation and driving under restraint (alcohol-related) – and for theft. He was not charged with any crime of violence, according to JCSO.

He was transported to the Jeffco jail from the Douglas County jail on Friday, a JCSO spokesperson said.

The transport was unloaded, and the inmates were taken into a lobby area. Trevithick's restraints were removed for a body scan and weren't put back on as they should have been.

He then walked out of the lobby area, across a parking garage and away from the jail, the spokesperson said.

He was last seen boarding a light rail train at 12:25 p.m. A Lookout Alert was sent to the area directly around the jail.

Trevithick is a white man, 37 years old, bald, 5-foot-11 and 280 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and no shoes, JCSO said.

