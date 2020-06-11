Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Westminster case

Jessee Riepe was charged after admitting to shooting and killing his friend's ex-boyfriend in late October, an affidavit says.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Jefferson County man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting his friend's ex-boyfriend.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 24 at a home in the 5600 block of West 76th Avenue in Westminster, which is about four blocks west of Sheridan Boulevard.

According to the arrest affidavit in the case, Jessee Riepe came to help a friend move her things out of her ex-boyfriend's house.

Riepe's friend, whose name is redacted in the affidavit, told investigators she came to her ex-boyfriend Michael Atkinson's home after she found out from a mutual friend that Atkinson was not home at the time, the affidavit states.

The friend told police that Atkinson had physically assaulted her during a domestic violence incident in July and that there was a protective order issued in the case, according to the affidavit.

The friend said she was gathering her things when Atkinson came home, the affidavit says.

The woman told investigators Atkinson began hitting her, had pushed her to the ground and was holding her down by her neck with his right hand while pouring a beer over her head with his left hand, the affidavit says.

The woman was able to break Atkinson's hold and she texted Riepe who had pulled up outside of the home, according to the affidavit.

After getting the text, Riepe entered the home not knowing that Atkinson was home, the affidavit says.

Riepe told police that after he entered, Atkinson came toward him yelling for Riepe to "get the <expletive> out of my house," according to the affidavit.

Riepe told Atkinson to "chill out" and that he would leave, but said Atkinson kept advancing toward him, the affidavit says.

Riepe told investigators that Atkinson punched him in his right eye and that he felt he was "going to get knocked out", according to the affidavit.

Riepe continued backwards out of the front door and said Atkinson was still coming after him, the affidavit states.

Feeling scared for his life because of the aggression, Riepe told police he pulled his Rock Island 1911 .45 caliber from its holster and fired at the still-approaching Atkinson, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Atkinson, 41, was hit in the upper torso.

Riepe called 911 and told dispatchers that he had just shot a man that had been attacking him and that he was tending to Atkinson, the affidavit states.

When officers arrived, they found Riepe kneeling next to Atkinson with his hands on Atkinson's chest, the affidavit says.

Officers took over life-saving measures on Atkinson, but he was pronounced dead at St. Anthony's North Medical Center, the affidavit says.

Police said in the affidavit, Riepe was upset upon learning of Atkinson's death and stated that he was sorry, and that he wished it hadn't ended the way it did.

Riepe's next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25.