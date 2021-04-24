Jefferson County deputies investigating two reports involving strangers approaching children

It's unknown whether the two incidents are related, the sheriff's office said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding suspects in two cases of men approaching children, both of which were reported in the past week.

Deputies said the first incident was an attempted abduction. It happened on Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m., according to JCSO, on the Weaver Gulch Trail at Harriman Lake. In that case, deputies said, the man grabbed a 9-year-old girl by the arm but ran off when she screamed.

JCSO said he was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, unknown race, with a medium build and wearing a black pullover hoodie, a black bandana with a white design, dark jeans with a hole in the right knee and dark sunglasses.

In the second incident, deputies said, a man in a car passed two siblings walking near their home in the 11900 block of West Temple Drive outside of Morrison at 5:40 p.m. Friday.

He turned around, JCSO said, got out of the car, and tried to give each of them a Skip It toy.

Deputies said the boy's father saw it happen and when he approached the man, he dropped the toys and drove off.

The father and another witness described the car (pictured below) as either a metallic (silver or gold) Acura or a dark gray Honda sedan, according to JCSO.

The man is described as white, possibly in his 30s, with a medium build and dark facial hair that is possibly salt and pepper. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans and may have been wearing a baseball cap, according to the release.

Whether the two incidents are related is unknown, JCSO said.

Anyone with information or possible surveillance video of either incident is asked to call JCSO's non-emergency number at 303-271-0211 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

