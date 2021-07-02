JeffCo jury convicts man in 2020 fatal shooting

William Robert Taft was convicted of first-degree murder after shooting and killing an acquaintance.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Jefferson County man was found guilty of a 2020 shooting that left Michael Dean Bryan dead, according to the 1st Judicial District Attorney's office.

The DA's office said the jury convicted William Robert Taft of the following:

First-degree murder

Using a high-capacity magazine during a crime

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a defaced firearm

The DA's office said Taft will be sentenced to life in prison.

On Oct. 24, 2020, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) was called to the 5000 block of McIntyre Street regarding the shooting.

The victim was found lying on the ground outside of Taft's house. Taft and Bryan had an altercation that led to the shooting.

JCSO said Bryan, 40, was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

