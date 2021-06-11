58-year-old man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women over 2 years

Wayne Nelson was a former Westminster Police officer and investigator with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A former law enforcement officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three women.

The Jefferson County District Attorneys Office said Wayne Nelson, 58, committed the sex assaults between April 2018 and December 2020.

Nelson has been charged with seven counts related to the sex assaults. They are:

Attempt to commit sexual assault

Unlawful sexual contact

Two counts of soliciting prostitution

Three misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual contact

The three women were tenants and roommates of Nelson when the alleged sex assaults occurred, the DA's office said. Nelson forcibly groped and solicited sex from his 27-year-old tenant on Christmas Eve of 2020 in Arvada, the DA's office said.

There were two other incidents of unlawful sexual contact on two previous roommates in 2018 and 2020, the DA's office said.

The victims told investigators they were scared of reporting Nelson because he was a retired law enforcement officer, according to the DA's office.

Nelson worked for the Westminster Police Department before being hired as an investigator for the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office in 2008. The DA's office said Nelson resigned in 2014.

Nelson currently teaches concealed carry weapons courses and women's self-defense classes, the DA's office said.

Nelson turned himself into the Jefferson County jail Thursday and was being held on a $5,000 cash/surety bond, the DA's office said.

Nelson's next court appearance is scheduled for July 7.

