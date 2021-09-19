Jefferson County deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Evergreen

The sheriff's office said the deaths on Stagecoach Boulevard appear to be domestic violence-related.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is investigating what they said appears to be a murder-suicide in Evergreen.

JCSO tweeted at 5:16 p.m. Saturday that deputies were working on a death investigation in the 30000 block of Stagecoach Boulevard. The tweet said there was no threat to the public.

At 12:40 a.m., the sheriff's office gave an update that said a woman was dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A man was dead from a single gunshot wound, according to JCSO.

The sheriff's office said their deaths appeared to be domestic violence-related.

