Jefferson County Sheriff's Office looking for man pretending to be deputy

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is asking for the public's help finding a man who has been pretending to be a sheriff's deputy.

According to a tweet from JCSO, a middle-aged white man with gray hair driving a blue Dodge Caravan has contacted bicyclists in the Deer Creek Canyon, Chatfield State Park and Waterton Canyon areas in late April through May.

The sheriff's office did not say why he was contacting the bicyclists.

The man was wearing a tan-colored tactical vest and a shirt with "SHERIFF" on the sleeves, according to JCSO.

Anyone who has come into contact with the man is asked to call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612.