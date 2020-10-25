Jefferson County deputies investigate shooting

The incident happened Saturday night in the 5000 block of McIntyre Street outside Golden, according to the sheriff's office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is investigating a shooting outside of Golden Saturday night.

According to a tweet from JCSO, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of McIntyre Street.

A victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased, JCSO said.

The death is being investigated as suspicious, according to the sheriff's office, and several subjects and witnesses are being interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 303-271-5612.

