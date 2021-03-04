1 shot, 1 in custody following Saturday shooting

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of South Braun Way, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — One man was injured and one man was arrested following a shooting in Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, in the 4500 block of South Braun Way, according to JCSO. That's near Bear Creek Boulevard and West Yale Avenue in Lakewood.

JCSO first tweeted about the shooting at about 2:30 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital for injuries, JCSO said in a tweet. The suspect, a man, was taken into custody.

JCSO said there is no current threat to the public and crews would be on the scene, investigating the shooting.

