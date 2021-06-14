Large police presence near Wadsworth Boulevard and Morrison Road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — There is a large police presence in the area of Wadsworth Boulevard and Morrison Road in Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said they responded to a report of someone firing a gun.
One person was taken into custody and JCSO tweeted that there is no longer a threat.
Few details have been released by the sheriff's office.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated as information comes in.
