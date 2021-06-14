Large police presence near Wadsworth Boulevard and Morrison Road

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shots fired call in the area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — There is a large police presence in the area of Wadsworth Boulevard and Morrison Road in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said they responded to a report of someone firing a gun.

One person was taken into custody and JCSO tweeted that there is no longer a threat.

Deputies on scene of shots fired call in the area of Wadsworth & Morrison Rd. One suspect is in custody; no further threat to the public. PIO enroute: media staging at Westwoods Community Church, 7700 W Woodard Dr. pic.twitter.com/yVY1ekwXfE — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 14, 2021

Few details have been released by the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as information comes in.

