Crime

Large police presence near Wadsworth Boulevard and Morrison Road

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shots fired call in the area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — There is a large police presence in the area of Wadsworth Boulevard and Morrison Road in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said they responded to a report of someone firing a gun. 

One person was taken into custody and JCSO tweeted that there is no longer a threat. 

Few details have been released by the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as information comes in.

