GOLDEN, Colo — A woman who shot her husband during an argument at the Jefferson County bed and breakfast they co-manage has pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and illegal discharge of a firearm.

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office said Marguerite Herb, 53, entered her plea Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to three years of probation after the incident at Arrowhead Manor.

She was originally charged with attempted murder.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Marguerite Herb and her husband, James Herb, got into an argument in July over Marguerite Herb's desire to get a divorce. After she sprayed him with water from a spray bottle, James Herb told deputies he took the bottle and sprayed her.

Marguerite Herb claimed James Herb had become increasingly aggressive and was coming toward her, and that she had fired at least two warning shots before shooting him. She claimed she was acting in self defense and was not trying to shoot James Herb.

James Herb was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his arm, the affidavit says.

According to an Arrowhead Manor employee, Marguerite and James Herb still co-manage the bed and breakfast and continue to live there.

