Student wounded in stabbing inside Greeley high school

One student stabbed another several times before leaving school grounds, the school district said.

GREELEY, Colo. — An altercation involving two students at Jefferson High School in Greeley left one seriously injured Monday.

Greeley-Evans School District 6 said the incident took place as students were being dismissed for lunch around 11:40 a.m.

One student stabbed the other several times before leaving school grounds, according to the school district.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

