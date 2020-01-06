Boyfriend indicted in murder of Charlene Voight, who went missing in 2016

Jeffrey Scott Beier, 46, who was in a relationship with Voight at the time of her disappearance, is in custody in Russia.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Arapahoe County grand jury filed an indictment for murder against the former boyfriend of a Littleton woman who went went missing in July 2016, according to the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office.

Jeffrey Scott Beier, 46, is in custody in Russia and is suspected of killing Charlene Voight, who was reported missing by her family on July 8, 2016. Her body was never found.

"Nobody should be able to walk away from murder," said District Attorney George Brauchler in a statement. "I will do everything in my power to bring a perpetrator to justice. I am pleased that in the death of Charlene Voight, there is now a process in place to accomplish that."

Voight was 36 at the time of her disappearance. She was last seen by witnesses on the night of June 30, 2016, according to the DA's Office.

Beier, who was in a relationship with Voight and living with her when she went missing, was identified as a suspect at that time. The grand jury indicted him on Aug. 9, 2019.

He is charged with:

One count of first-degree murder

One count of first-degree felony murder

One count of sexual assasult

Two counts of attempt to influence a public servant

Two counts of tampering with evidence

One count of aggravated animal cruelty

One count of third-degree assault.

It's unclear when Beier will be returned to Colorado. No court dates will be scheduled until he has been booked into the Arapahoe County jail, the DA's Office said.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"I am proud to be able to tell the family of Miss Voight that the men and women of my department worked for four years to see this day," said Littleton Police Chief Doug Stephens in a statement. "My heart goes out to them, knowing that they are mourning the loss of their sister and daughter. I hope this arrest is a step that will help them move toward healing."