Opening statements set for Wednesday in Jeremy Webster trial

Webster is accused of opening fire on the Bigelow family in the parking lot of a dentist's office, killing a 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Opening statements in the trial of a man accused in a deadly Westminster road rage shooting are set to begin Wednesday morning.

Jury selection in the trial began Friday and a jury was seated late Tuesday.

Jeremy Webster is accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow on June 14, 2018. The boy was with his mother, Meghan, and two other brothers when they were involved in a road rage incident on the way to their dentist's office, according to Westminster Police.

It's believed that Webster followed their vehicle to the Cedarwood Square Office Complex at 5150 W. 80th Ave. According to court records, he later admitted to police that he opened fire on the family.

The boy’s mother and brother, Asa Bigelow, were seriously injured in the attack. Another man, who was sitting in his car with his daughter waiting for her dentist appointment, was also hit by gunfire.

Webster is charged with 22 counts which include charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault. He's pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The trial in Adams County District Court is scheduled through April 27, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Court proceedings in the case were delayed multiple times due to questions surrounding Webster's mental health and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial was originally scheduled for July 2021 but was declared a mistrial because a "necessary and indispensable" witness had an emergency medical issue that prevented them from traveling to Colorado.

The trial was reset for October 25, 2021, but was again pushed back to a later date.

