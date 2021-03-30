Police looking for suspect vehicle in deadly Green Valley Ranch shooting

The suspects were seen leaving the scene of Jesus Espericueta's murder in a white 2012-2016 GMC Acadia, police said.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers are looking for a suspect vehicle connected to a deadly shooting in Green Valley Ranch on March 6.

DPD said Jesus Patron Espericueta, 20, was shot around 2 a.m. in a parking lot on the 4700 block of Argonne Street and pronounced dead at the scene. That's just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and east of Tower Road.

Espericueta was with friends in the parking lot of Redstone Ranch Apartments when the shooting took place, police said.

The suspects were seen driving a white GMC Acadia, similar to the one pictured below, according to DPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS