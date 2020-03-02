DENVER — A woman fought off a man who attacked her while she was jogging in Denver Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The incident was reported around 7:35 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Cherokee Street, which is just north of West Alameda Avenue.

The victim reported she ran past a man, who then pushed her down and tried to grab her. She was able to fight him off and he ran from the area, according to DPD.

Police are investigating the incident and are checking with any businesses or homeowners in the area to see if the suspect was captured by any security cameras.

