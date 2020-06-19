Transient man wanted in February murder

Police are looking for 41-year-old John Barajas.

DENVER — Denver Police are looking for a transient man in connection with a homicide that happened on Valentine's Day.

John Barajas, 41, is wanted for second-degree murder.

Denver Police said Barajas is currently homeless and frequently uses the Regional Transportation District to get around the metro area.

Barajas is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said the victim died after being assaulted near an RTD bus stop in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood.

According to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers responded to West Howard Place and North Federal Boulevard, just south of West Colfax Avenue, on an assault report the evening of Feb. 14.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where police said he was initially expected to survive. However, he died Feb. 15 as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about Barajas is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

