JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — The Johnstown-Milliken School District and the Johnstown Police Department released a joint statement addressing a threatening comment that caused a student to be removed from Roosevelt High School on Sept. 16.

According to the school district, Johnston Police was quickly involved and the student was removed from the school the day the comment was made.

The incident remains under investigation especially in the light that students began to share information about the incident on social media.

Both the district and the police department said the information circulating on social media was not accurate or truthful.

The joint statement reads:

"Recent tragedies around the country and in our own state have heightened everyone’s concern for the safety of students. Please take this opportunity to talk with your child/children and help them understand that it is never acceptable to put forth a threat of any kind against our schools or another person."

The school district stressed that students should know law enforcement agencies take these type of threats seriously and will seek persecution if they are intended as pranks.

Students are also asked to report to a teacher or school staff member regarding anything they feel is inappropriate or potentially dangerous.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Safe2Tell website or by calling 1-877-542-7233.

"The safety of our students is always top-of-mind. Please be assured that our priority is to keep our students safe and to keep you informed regarding your child’s safety and wellbeing," said Weld RE5J School District Superintendent Leslie Arnold in the statement.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS