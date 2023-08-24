February trial date set for teen charged in violent killing of 14-year-old boy

Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was found dead at the Southwest Recreation Center in Denver last August.

DENVER — The 17-year-old suspect accused of beating, stabbing and shooting a 14-year-old boy and leaving his body near a Denver recreation center is scheduled to go to trial in February.

Diego Lopez, 17, is charged as an adult in the killing of Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon, whose body was found outside the Southwest Recreation Center on West Saratoga Place on Aug. 8, 2022.

According to an arrest affidavit from Denver Police, the two met at the rec center for a gun sale. Lopez shot Jojo in the back as he left, the affidavit says. After the shooting, JoJo was violently assaulted in "many different ways," the document says.

Lopez is charged with:

One count of murder in the first degree

One count aggravated robbery-real or simulated weapon

One count of tampering with physical evidence

One count of possessing a firearm as a juvenile

The sentence enhancing charge of using a weapon to commit a violent crime

He's due in court in October and is set for a five-day trial starting Feb. 5.

