JonBenet Ramsey's father criticizes Boulder Police for their handling of the case

John Ramsey says the case could be solved if BPD tested more DNA evidence

DENVER — It's been 26 years since the body of six year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found inside her Boulder home. It was December 26, 1996.

"You know, Christmas day, for several years we just didn't have Christmas anymore, it was just too difficult," said John Ramsey, JonBenet's father.

Ramsey said the pain of JonBenet's still-unsolved murder remains, as does the anger.

"Boulder police has never contacted me, nor has the DA's office," Ramsey said.

Earlier this week, Boulder Police issued a news release updating the investigation into JonBenet's murder. There was actually no new information, just a recap of the number of leads they've pursued, people they've interviewed and agencies with whom they've worked.

"It's like what they put out before, we're doing everything we can, we're trying really hard," Ramsey said.

The one aspect of the news release that Ramsey said drew his attention was its mention of DNA testing. According to Boulder Police, the amount of DNA evidence available for analysis is extremely small and could be destroyed by testing. As a result, there are apparently no plans to test that evidence, which Ramsey said is a big mistake.

As we approach the 26th anniversary of JonBenet Ramsey's homicide, the Boulder Police Department and @DABoulder20th wanted to provide another update about the ongoing homicide investigation.

"Why aren't those being tested? They should be. Right now. Waiting for the next generation of DNA technology is silly," Ramsey said. "Why in the world you wouldn't test them now, given that the technology has advanced dramatically in 25 years, I don't understand that."

Ramsey said he sent a letter to Governor Jared Polis about a month ago asking him to ensure that the remaining DNA evidence in the case is tested by a private lab with the latest technology. So far, Ramsey said, he has not heard back from the Governor's office.

When asked if he thought the case will ever be solved, Ramsey responded, "Not if it stays in the hands of the Boulder Police, no, I don't, I really don't," Ramsey said.

According to Boulder Police, additional DNA testing will be conducted if and when a "proven technology" can reliably test DNA samples from the case.

In addition, the case is scheduled to be reviewed by the Colorado Cold Case Review team sometime next year.

