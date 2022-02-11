Man sentenced to 48 years for deadly burglary in Denver's Montclair neighborhood

Mark Outman, 64, was shot and killed during a home burglary in the 900 block of Monaco Street in December 2020.

DENVER — A man charged in connection with a deadly shooting during a burglary in Denver's Montclair neighborhood was sentenced Friday to 48 years in prison.

Joshua Hamm pleaded guilty in Denver District Court in December to second-degree murder and the sentence-enhancing charge of having committed a crime of violence. He originally faced first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, in addition to robbery charges.

Codefendant Tameka Dudley also pleaded guilty to those charges in December and was sentenced to 48 years at the time of her plea.

Mark Outman, 64, was shot and killed during the burglary in December 2020. A woman related to him was also shot and critically injured, but she survived.

A third suspect, 47-year-old Larry Hamm, was shot and killed by Denver Police officers.

The Denver District Attorney's Office said in December that Dudley had two other criminal cases that were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. She pleaded guilty to second degree burglary in a third case, according to a release, which came with a concurrent 12-year prison sentence.

