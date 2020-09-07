Judge increases bail to $50,000 for Loveland man accused of holding roofing salesmen at gunpoint

Scott Gudmundsen told police he thought the men were antifa. One was a Colorado State football player who is black.

A judge increased bail for a Loveland man accused of holding two roofing salesmen at gunpoint last month after accusing them of being antifa.

Scott Gudmundsen, 65, faces two counts of felony menacing and two counts of false imprisonment in the wake of the incident June 11 in Loveland.

Gudmundsen appeared in court via video Thursday morning, wearing blue scrubs. He is currently being treated at the UCHealth Mountain Crest Behavioral Health Center in Fort Collins.

Larimer County District Judge Michelle Brinegar agreed with a prosecution request to increase Gudmundsen’s bail to $50,000 given the severity of the accusations against him.

Gudmundsen is accused of calling 911 and announcing there were suspected “antifa guys” in his neighborhood – then confronting them at gunpoint. In reality, the men work for a local roofing company and were going door-to-door, soliciting new business.

Gudmundsen is accused of kneeling on the neck of one of the men and jamming a pistol into his back. That man is a Colorado State University football player who is black.

He works part-time for a Fort Collins roofing company.

Judge Brinegar also issued an arrest warrant for Gudmundsen. According to testimony, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Department will be notified before he is released from the mental health facility so deputies can arrest him.

He would not be released unless he posts bail.

During Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors argued that an attorney for the CSU football player shared the impact this has had on him – and the fear he feels since the alleged attack. The prosecutor said the player’s attorney told him, “people of color should be able to do daily activities without fear” of something like this happening.

A court appointed attorney for Gudmundsen argued that his client has no criminal history and is a former law enforcement officer.

In the end, Judge Brinegar said that Gudmundsen faces serious allegations and she is concerned for public safety as well as Gudmundsen’s safety and his mental health.