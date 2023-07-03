Colorado judges had granted first-degree murder bonds before recent court ruling

It only happened in three capital offense cases since 2014, according to the district attorney in the 5th Judicial District.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Every person accused of first-degree murder in Colorado now has a chance to bond out of jail before a potential trial. Judges are issuing very high amounts while victims hope suspects stay in jail.

Bonds like this are required now statewide, but in few cases judges in the mountains were granting them for years.

"It is my opinion anyone who is charged with that crime should not be bonded out," said 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum. "They should not be eligible for bond. They should not have any monetary amount posted and the bond should be a no-bond hold."

McCollum doesn't think murder suspects should be eligible for bond. She's seen it happen in her court a couple times before the state Supreme Court mandated it last month.

Before June 20, people accused of first-degree murder could be held with no-bond because the crime was punishable by death.

The state's highest court ruled because there is no longer the death penalty, capital punishment, in Colorado first-degree murder, a capital offense, must be eligible for bond.

As a result of the ruling, judges across the state are quickly setting sky-high bonds for people accused of these heinous crimes.

A $100 million cash-only bond for David Lechner in Arapahoe County who is accused of killing his wife Tracy Lechner.

A $10 million cash-only bond for James Craig in Arapahoe County, a dentist accused of poisoning his wife Angela Craig.

A $15 million bond for Sonny Almanza in Arvada who is accused of shooting and killing a police officer in September 2022.

A $9 million cash bond for Christopher Martinez in Arapahoe County who is accused of killing three members of his family in December.

McCollum's judicial district covers Summit, Clear Creek, Eagle and Lake counties. She said bonds for capital offenses are not the norm in her courts.

Before the ruling by the state Supreme Court she said it only happened three times since 2014.

In those three cases the judges set bond amounts from $500,000 to $1 million, according to DA McCollum.

"I will tell you none of those defendants posted those bonds and they did remain in custody," she said.

Staying behind bars before trial is what victim's families are arguing for. DA McCollum wants that certainty too.

"I don't want to take that chance," she said. "I don't want to take the chance on another person in my community being brutally murdered."